Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Adopts Vermont Hemp Rules

May 28, 2020 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) filed its adopted Vermont Hemp Rules with the Vermont Secretary of State on May 6, 2020. The Vermont Hemp Rules became effective May 21, 15 days after filing the adopted rule. These rules come in advance of the 2020 planting season.

The Vermont Hemp Rules set standards and expectations for recordkeeping, reporting, testing, and labeling. They also include provisions for disposal of non-compliant crops and products, and inspections and enforcement. The rules are important to protect public health, safety, and welfare, and to support the Vermont brand and production of quality agricultural products. The Vermont Hemp Rules can be found here: 2020 Vermont Hemp Rules.

“The Agency appreciates all the input from stakeholders over the past year,” said Cary Giguere, VAAFM Director of Public Health and Agriculture Resource Management. “The process of educating hemp registrants on how the rules apply to their operations is just beginning, and the Agency looks forward to this next phase.”

To date, VAAFM has issued 347 combined hemp grower and processor registrations, with 1,115 acres for the 2020 growing season. During the 2019 hemp season, the Agency received over 986 hemp grower registrations on 9,100 acres, and 292 processor registrations. VAAFM anticipates that that the number of registrants and acres registered will be less than in 2019. Reasons for this difference could include a grower registration fee increase in 2020, which is now based on the number of acres a person registers. In 2019 the fee was a flat $25 to register regardless of the number of acres registered.

If you wish to grow or process hemp crops or hemp products in 2020 you must register with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

For more information about the Vermont Hemp Program, please visit: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/public-health-agricultural-resource-management-division/hemp-program.