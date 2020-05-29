New York’s TAG Heuer Watch Repair & Service, Ron Gordon Watch Repair, Announces Post on Grand Prix de Monaco Historique
Post commentates on TAG Heuer’s new partnership with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique, thus becoming its official timekeeper and sponsor of both
TAG Heuer holds a special place in our heart because it’s one of the coolest luxury watch brands out there.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in TAG Heuer watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the exciting ‘Grand Prix de Monaco Historique’ being released by TAG Heuer. The post commentates on TAG Heuer’s new partnership with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique, thus becoming its official timekeeper and sponsor of both the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monaco Top Cars Collection museum.
“TAG Heuer holds a special place in our heart because it’s one of the coolest luxury watch brands out there,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “We’re excited to put our commentary on this announcement, which shows how the brand is looking towards the future even amidst the uncertainties posed by the current Pandemic. As the world turns, TAG Heuer will be out there again, racing, and we’re hoping a few of our customers score one of these limited edition watches.”TAG Heuer
To read the new blog post visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2020/05/grand-prix/. The post summarizes the announcement and has pointers to the official website. It explains, for example, that this limited-edition watch bears all the familiar hallmarks of the classic Monaco style, though it has been differentiated from others foremost by its red-and-white colorway, with its various commemorative accents, which is a contrast to the classical model’s all-blue dial. The watch has the 39-mm square case common to the Monaco, with right-side-integrated pushers and crown; historical caliber 11 models often use a left-mounted crown instead.
TAG HEUER WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK NY: A CONVENIENT MIDTOWN LOCATION
The post concludes by focusing on the issues of securing TAG Heuer repair in New York, NY. With a convenient Midtown location, Ron Gordon Watch Repair is known among the TAG Heuer cognoscenti as one of the best places in New York City to get a TAG Heuer not only repaired but restored to tip-top condition. Many watch lovers have older TAG Heuers in their drawers at home, and the post advocates that they bring them in to the watch repair shop so that Ron can inspect them, tune them up, and restore them to their former glory. There is no greater tragedy for a watch lover than for such a watch to languish unseen and unused. Beauty, efficiency, styles – these things should be shared with others. Persons who want to learn about TAG Heuer repair can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/tag-heuer/ or just call the shop for an appointment.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
