U.S. Rep. Grace Meng Issues Resolution Recognizing National Period Poverty Awareness Week, May 25 – 31, 2020
The Alliance for Period Supplies created Period Poverty Awareness Week to educate on the issue period poverty and the impact period poverty has on menstruators.
Period poverty is a public health issue that largely goes unnoticed in the U.S. This is unacceptable.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 4 U.S. women struggled to afford period supplies in the past year. This public health issue, known as period poverty, has increased exponentially since the crisis began.
— Joanne Goldblum, CEO National Diaper Bank Network
To draw attention to period poverty, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), today, issued a resolution formally recognizing National Period Poverty Awareness Week (May 25 – 31, 2020) and Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28, 2020) in the U.S.
National Period Poverty Awareness Week is a signature event of the Alliance for Period Supplies—a program of the National Diaper Bank Network. This is the first year of the event which is being celebrated throughout the country.
“Period poverty is a public health issue that largely goes unnoticed in the U.S.,” said Joanne Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies. “Rep. Meng’s resolution recognizing National Period Poverty Awareness Week draws attention to the fact that there are menstruators living in each of communities who cannot afford these basic necessities. This is unacceptable. We applaud Rep. Meng for her leadership and advocacy efforts on behalf of all people who menstruate.”
With the support if its founding sponsor U by Kotex®, the Alliance for Period Supplies has distributed more than 30 million donated period products to its more than 80 allied programs nationwide that provide free period products to menstruators who lack the material basic necessities they require to thrive.
Through its advocacy efforts, the Alliance for Period Supplies worked with Rep. Ming to secure the resolution. It recognizes the contributions of individuals and entities that operate or support period supply banks and distribution programs in their local communities, prior to and in response to the COVID–19 pandemic, as well as the generosity of the people of the United States for supporting those struggling with period poverty by donating menstrual products.
About Alliance for Period Supplies
The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies works to end period poverty (#endperiodpoverty) in the US by raising national awareness of the issue and supporting the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The Alliance for Period Supplies is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).
