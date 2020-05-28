Debut Book "Unchained" is “#1 Amazon Best Seller” Just Two Days After Public Launch

The Amazon e-book shows how readers can eliminate anxiety during uncertain times and draw closer to God. It holds the #1 Amazon Best-Seller orange banner.

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book, “Unchained: Spiritually Smart Ways to Eliminate Anxiety, Find Peace, and Live Free for God", reached a “#1 Amazon Best Seller” in numerous categories just two days after it was publicly released on May 24, 2020 for first-time author Zach Ribble.

As of May 26, 2020, the e-book reached #1 Best Seller status in three categories: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Brain Diseases and Spiritual Warfare. It currently holds the “Amazon #1 Best Seller” orange banner. On the same day, the book made it in the free Kindle Store Top 100 at #93. The e-book has a 4.9 rating out of 5.0 as of today. The paperback version is a “#1 New Release” in the Inspirational Christianity category.

Ribble, a Midland, Michigan native, suffered from significant anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder for many years. Several years ago, he turned his life back to the Lord, and in this book, he showcases biblical truths that are applicable to people’s lives. These biblical truths are outlined for everyone to eliminate their anxiety, find peace and live free for God. During the COVID-19 crisis, Ribble strongly believes this book will help people eliminate stress and find comfort during uncertain times.

Ribble joined a program called Self-Publishing School, created by Chandler Bolt, to publish his first book after he went over 20 years without writing a book since he was a teenager.

Ribble received a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and a Master’s degree in Human Resources from Central Michigan University. He currently resides in the Kalamazoo, Mich. area with his wife, Jennifer, and two daughters, Zoe and Alexis.

To learn more, visit his website, http://www.unchained-book.com. His e-book can be found at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088M1XKX1. The paperback version is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578669625.