Greensboro Raids Conclude Undercover ALE Investigation

Yesterday, state and local officials shut down two illegal bars in Greensboro resulting in arrests, charges and seizures. 

ALE special agents began an investigation into a Greensboro residence after community members complained of illegal drug and alcohol sales. The residence, 918 Hackett Street, was the source of numerous shootings, assaults and calls for service, and was a drain on local law enforcement resources. 

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents found a neighboring residence, 917 Hackett Street, was also engaged in illegal alcohol sales and drug activity. 

Yesterday afternoon, ALE and Greensboro Police Department simultaneously raided both locations which netted the seizure of illegal controlled substances, paraphernalia, and large amounts of alcohol. 

The following individuals were charged:

  • George Thomas, 66, of Greensboro: Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage
  • Orlando Logan, 74, of Greensboro: Possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits; Sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits
  • Dana Hale Hampton, 59, of Greensboro: Possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits; Sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits; Simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Johnny Ellerbee, 42, of Greensboro: Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor

About ALE: ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws. 

 

