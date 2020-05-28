Summer Reading List―Short Fiction on the Rise
With short fiction on the rise, science fiction and fantasy readers have new titles for their summer reading lists and new authors to discover.
In times like these, I think people are looking for some good escapist fiction. And I am glad that Writers of the Future can help fulfill that.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A May 2020 survey conducted on fiction readers by Galaxy Press revealed that 63% plan to read more books this summer than last year. And 66% said they enjoy short stories showing that short fiction is on the rise and making summer reading lists.
— John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press
"Not surprisingly, science fiction and fantasy came up very high on the list," said John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press. "In times like these, I think people are looking for some good escapist fiction. And I am glad that Writers of the Future can help fulfill that."
Some short science fiction and fantasy books that have been on the Amazon bestseller lists for summer 2020 include:
1. "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" edited by David Farland. Where can you find the hottest new talent all in one book? Right here! Get to know tomorrow’s brightest creative talents chosen by some of today’s bestselling authors and celebrated artists including Kevin J. Anderson, Orson Scott Card, Larry Elmore, Brandon Sanderson, Dan dos Santos, and Robert J. Sawyer. The anthology includes 12 award-winning stories, 16 full-color illustrations, 4 bonus stories, and 4 articles offering art and writing tips.
2. "Binti: The Complete Trilogy" by Nnedi Okorafor. Includes a brand-new Binti story! Collected for the first time in an omnibus edition, the Hugo- and Nebula-award-winning Binti trilogy, the story of one extraordinary girl's journey from her home to distant Oomza University. In her novella, Nnedi Okorafor introduced us to Binti, a young Himba girl with the chance of a lifetime: to attend the prestigious Oomza University. Despite her family's concerns, Binti's talent for mathematics and her aptitude with astrolabes make her a prime candidate to undertake this interstellar journey.
3. "Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds" by Brandon Sanderson. Stephen can learn any new skill, vocation, or art in a matter of hours. However, to contain all of this, his mind creates hallucinatory people―Stephen calls them aspects―to hold and manifest the information. Wherever he goes, he is joined by a team of imaginary experts to give advice, interpretation, and explanation. He uses them to solve problems . . . for a price. Includes Legion and Legion: Skin Deep, and Lies of the Beholder.
4. "Parallel Worlds: The Heroes Within" edited by L. J. Hachmeister and R.R. Virdi. Heroes and villains are not always on the opposite ends of the spectrum of good and evil. Sometimes, all that separates them is a fine line. The stories within "Parallel Worlds" explore the lives of such heroes and what drives them―and what keeps them from crossing over to the other side. This anthology features nineteen stories from bestselling, award-winning, and emerging authors, and includes stories from Jim Butcher, Jody Lynn Nye, Colton Hehr, Sarah A. Hoyt, and many more.
5. "Galaxy's Edge: Issue 44" edited by Lezli Robyn. This issue of Galaxy’s Edge includes the very last stories Mike Resnick bought before his passing. He would also be proud to know that this issue also marks a significant milestone: the publication of the five-hundredth short story bought by Mike for this magazine! Robert J. Sawyer, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Gregory Benford, and other talented authors.
