Writers of the Future Volume 42 Ebook Certified Accessible

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 ebook as Certified Accessible

“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42” has been certified accessible, a vital step to enabling anyone with a disability to enjoy this book.

As we release ‘L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42,’ we share these winning stories and illustrations....This is our fourth Writers of the Future volume to be certified accessible” — John Goodwin, president Galaxy Press

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42” ebook has been certified accessible , a vital step to enabling anyone with a disability to enjoy a book. This means this title meets international standards, allowing people with print disabilities, such as blindness, low vision, dyslexia, or physical disabilities, to read the ebook independently by offering features like text-to-speech, screen reader compatibility, adjustable text size, and navigable tables of contents.Web accessibility has gained prominence through the efforts of the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) which develops international standards to ensure accessibility for all users. It is an initiative designed to enable a person with a disability to acquire the same information, engage in the same interactions, and enjoy the same services as someone without a disability.L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future competition to provide a means for aspiring writers and artists to have their works seen and acknowledged. “As we release ‘L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42,’ we share these winning stories and illustrations from eight countries this year to readers, regardless of their disability, to further bring his promise to fruition,” stated John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press. Galaxy Press has partnered with Westchester Publishing Services (westchesterpublishingservices.com) to make its titles accessible. Goodwin continued, “This is our fourth Writers of the Future volume to be certified accessible.”“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42” is available at Amazon.com or wherever you get your ebooks.L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to lend a helping hand to novice writers, and, based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide the same opportunity for aspiring artists.In the 42 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 583 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories.In the 37 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 430 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

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