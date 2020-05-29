Expert Panel to Discuss the Growing Threat from Iran’s Regime
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host an online panel to discuss:
• Iran’s regional aggression, direct and through support for proxy militias;
• Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, including the reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);
• The role of sanctions, including the UN arms embargo, due to expire in October 2020;
• Iran’s terrorist activities, including assassinations of dissidents; and
• Iran’s COVID-19 crisis, and the systemic corruption and repression of protests.
Panel:
• John Rood, Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy (2018-2020)
• Robert Joseph, Former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security (2005-2007)
• Joseph DeTrani, Former Director of National Counterproliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.
• Olli Heinonen, Distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center, Former deputy director general of the IAEA, and head of its Department of Safeguards.
• Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI-US
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
NOTE: Registration is required and available to accredited journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, think tanks, academic institutions, and the U.S. Government.
