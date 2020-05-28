Westminster Barracks / Trafficking Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102307

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/24/20 @ 2323 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl; Importation of Fentanyl into the State;

Possession of Cocaine (both crack and powder cocaine); Possession of Narcotic,

Stimulant, Depressant.

ACCUSED: Scott Chandler

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/24/20, at approximately 2323 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 1999 Ford F-250 for

several observed violations on VT RT 103 in Rockingham, VT. During the course of the stop, probable cause of criminal activity was developed and the vehicle

was subsequently seized while troopers applied for a search warrant. The operator, Scott Chandler, 45, and a female passenger were released from the

scene.

On 05/26/20, between 0010 - 0130 hours, troopers were alerted to two suspicious subjects observed driving up to and moving around the Westminster

Barracks perimeter fences. Troopers attempted to make contact with the individuals seen on motorcycles but they were gone upon arrival. An unoccupied

motorcycle was located on a dirt road adjacent to the barracks. A second motorcycle was observed nearby that immediately accelerated away from the area.

Troopers attempted to catch up to the motorcycle to conduct a traffic stop, but prior to activating their emergency lights, the operator crashed on US Route 5

in Westminster, near the Big Red Barn. The operator of the motorcycle was traveling in excess of 70 mph prior to crashing. The operator was identified as

Scott Chandler, the operator of the seized truck from the day prior.

Chandler was transported to Springfield ER and later flown via DHART to DHMC where his condition is currently stable. The circumstances surrounding the suspicious actions at the barracks as well as the events leading up to and involving the crash are currently under investigation.

During the afternoon of 05/26/20, troopers executed a search warrant on Chandler's vehicle, which was being stored at the Westminster Barracks. Troopers

located the following items: 600 glassine bags of fentanyl (approximately 12 grams), 21.5 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of powder cocaine, and various items of

drug paraphernalia. Chandler was issued a citation via his attorney and is ordered to appear in court on 6/1/20 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/20 1230

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658