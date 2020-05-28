Wildlife Bait Permit Applications Should Be Deposited in Dropbox at Fish and Game Headquarters

CONTACT: Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Lieutenant Heidi Murphy: (603) 271-3127 May 28, 2020

CONCORD, NH – For the convenience and safety of those applying for permits to bait wildlife during the current public health emergency, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking people to use a new depository box on the exterior of its main entrance at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. The drop box is intended to collect application materials from the public including baiting permits, which may have been personally hand delivered to the Law Enforcement Division prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permits to bait wildlife are required in the Granite State to hunt bear, deer, or take any other wildlife over bait, and extend to lands that are state owned or managed as well as to privately owned property. Completed applications to bait on state-owned or state-managed lands, which includes federally managed lands, may be left in the Department’s dropbox from Monday, June 1 through Monday, August 3. Applications may also be mailed, postmarked between June 1 and August 3, and sent to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.

Permits to bait bear on private property must be received by Monday, August 3 to be accepted while permits to bait deer on private property must be received by Monday, October 5 this year.

To learn more about baiting in New Hampshire visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/baiting-wildlife.html.

Those interested in applying for a Permit to Bait Wildlife can print the form by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/licensing/documents/permit-to-bait-wildlife.pdf.