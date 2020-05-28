VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Seeks Information on Privacy Protections for Children Using TikTok App
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
- What tools are provided to parents to control and monitor a child’s participation and secure a child’s TikTok account;
- How parents are notified as to privacy policies regarding the collection of a child’s information;
- How TikTok obtains parental consent before the information of a child is collected;
- Whether TikTok runs facial recognition software on or collects biometric information of users and how users are notified of this collection;
- What security measures have been implemented to ensure the privacy and security of children under the age of 13 and prevent the circumvention of age verification measures; and
- What other measures are being implemented to ensure compliance with COPPA.
While the Attorney General’s Office reviews the protections offered by TikTok, Attorney General Moody urges parents to be aware of how websites and social media applications collect and share children’s personal information—particularly online contact information, telephone numbers, geolocation, photos and videos.
Under COPPA, parents have the ability to prevent the collection and sharing of this information for children under 13 and to request that collected information be deleted. These options allow parents to prevent a child’s information from being shared with marketers or third parties that they may not know or trust.
Parents can follow these additional tips to protect a child’s privacy online:
- Use strong passwords, including a combination of letters, numbers and symbols;
- Enable parental controls wherever possible, including on individual devices and wireless networks;
- Teach children not to share personal or identifying information online, including full name, age, home address or school name;
- Teach children to be responsible for online actions. Let them know that things posted on the internet can live on forever—potentially affecting future endeavors;
- Regularly check apps children may be using and read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for each; and
- Set and share rules about appropriate use of devices, such as set times for use, acceptable apps, and consequences for breaking the rules.
To view the latest alerts and to stay up-to-date on emerging scams, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage by clickinghere.