REMINDER: State requests public comment on Hexavalent Chromium Report, June meeting canceled

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board (SSAB) is requesting public comment on a draft report on hexavalent chromium. Comments will be accepted through Monday June 1, 2020.

The Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services asked the Science Advisory Board to provide recommendations on the appropriate science to be used for development of regulatory standards protective of public health and the environment for groundwater and surface water. The draft report includes a review of the current hexavalent chromium toxicological science related to a linear versus a non-linear exposure response.

Comments can be submitted to the SSAB via email to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov.

The June SSAB meeting has been canceled as board members and staff focus on issues related to COVID-19. The next meeting is scheduled for August 3, 2020.

The draft report, research documents, presentations and audio recordings of past board meeting discussions are available for review on the Department of Environmental Quality website.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board members represent academic institutions and the public and private sectors. The board assists the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services by providing guidance on how to manage contaminants to better protect public health and the environment.

