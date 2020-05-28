THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OFFERS HEALTH GUIDANCE FOR SUMMER PROGRAMMING AND BEYOND | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

May 28, 2020

As the state begins to return to learning facilities and in-person teaching, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is sharing health guidance on summer programming and beyond. In all recommendations, the priority remains the safety and well-being of all students, educators, staff, and community members.

The NDE is focused on following the guidance of public health officials when making decisions about the reopening of facilities and resumption of activities statewide. Restrictions may be gradually reduced over the summer, allowing greater flexibility for summer programming in schools. However, if COVID-19 rapidly increases, additional restrictions may need to be reinstated.

The NDE, in consultation with local health departments, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has developed Health Guidance for Summer Programming and Beyond, available on the Launch Nebraska website. The guidance document provides educators with tools and recommendations to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, including a checklist for summer camps, summer school, and extracurricular activities.

The guidance offers information for promoting behaviors that reduce spread, implementing social distancing measures, and recommendations on how to identify and implement health measures for students who are sick. The document also includes guidance on environmental cleaning, personal hygiene, healthy food preparation and meal service, and safe protocols for transportation.

The health guidance document is one of many resources available to school leaders, along with academic guidance and learning guidance for students with disabilities, at www.launchne.com.