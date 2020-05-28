Dr. David Samadi: VA testing prostate cancer drug on male veterans with COVID-19

Testosterone could be a risk factor for Covid-19 men treated for advanced prostate cancer and had lower testosterone, had lower chance of getting Covid-19 relationship of testosterone and Covid-19

Covid-19 needs a protein to enter your lung system called TMPRSS2. Just like Lock and Key. Testosterone seem to be activating this protein hence more prone.

Men on hormonal treatment for advanced prostate cancer, low testosterone had four fold lower chance of getting Covid-19. Testosterone can activate the protein that the virus needs to enter our system.” — Dr. David Samadi