Property from the estate of June D. Winkler will be sold in an online-only auction, June 16th, by Andrew Jones Auctions

Daum pâte de verre entwined dragons and bowl centerpiece, the dragon incised Daum France, 6 ½ inches tall by 16 inches wide by 9 ½ inches deep (est. $1,500-$2,000).

Patinated bronze by Victor Salmones (Mexican, 1937-1989), titled Soleil and Lune, both pieces artist inscribed, the largest 48 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000).

Lalique clear and frosted and colored glass aquarium comprising 100 fish, each etched Lalique® France, on a stand and contained in a plexiglass box, each fish 2 inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Judith Lieber Buddha minaudière, the interior lined in metallic leather, with tuck away gold tone shoulder chain, comb and mirror, and applied factory label, 5 ½ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200).