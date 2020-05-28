Hoyer Statement on the Floor Schedule
WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today regarding the Floor schedule:
"At the request of the Speaker of the House, I am withdrawing consideration of the FISA Act. The two-thirds of the Republican party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now. I am told they are doing so at the request of the President. I believe this to be against the security interest of the United States and the safety of the American people."