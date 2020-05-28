Manayunk Apartment Building Now Leasing for June 2020 Move-In
ManayunkApartments.com shared the launch of their newer apartments for lease in Manayunk. They are now leasing luxury apartments for a June 2020 Move-In in a highly-coveted neighborhood of the Greater Philadelphia area.
The Flats on Pechin are located on Pechin street in the vibrant neighborhood of Manayunk situated between Center City Philadelphia and its western suburbs. The convenient location and easy SEPTA access makes this area an ideal spot to live for young professionals, graduate students, physicians, and nurses. It is also a great area for anyone looking for a walkable, charming neighborhood near the bustling city such as families with young children and those with pets. Business Insider named Manayunk as the #2 area to live within Philadelphia and Niche.com called it one of the best places to live in Philadelphia.
The newer apartment building from ManayunkApartments.com features luxurious, modern one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. They offer unique amenities and a modern aesthetic in a European-style 21st-century building. The company shared their goal to focus on offering residents of this apartment community with the finer things while remaining affordable. Some features of these one and two-bedroom luxury apartments include:
● Anderson Windows
● Stainless Steel Appliances
● Quartz Countertops
● In-Unit Laundry
● Walk-In Closets
● On-Site Parking (Covered Parking Available)
● Eco-Friendly Nest Thermostats
● Grohe Bath Fixtures
● LED Lighting
● Outdoor Living Spaces
● Rain Shower Heads
● Glass Shower Enclosures
Interested residents are encouraged to browse their gallery of units or schedule a tour to schedule a time to see the Flats on Pechin in person before signing a lease to move-in this summer.
Virtual Tours Available
Those that are unable to take a tour of the new Manayunk apartments in person or are hesitant to do so due to concerns over COVID-19 were given the option to take a virtual tour on the ManayunkApartments.com website.
If an in-person tour is still needed or a potential resident needs to discuss their lease in person, they are encouraged to follow current CDC guidelines and recommendations from the local government. These may include keeping a safe distance of at least six feet from others, refraining from shaking hands, carrying disinfectant, and wearing a mask.
Those ready to enjoy modern apartment living in a vibrant neighborhood with access to hiking trails, shopping, eateries, fitness studios, and more can inquire about available units today.
Contact ManayunkApartments.com
Joanna Kirkpatrick
sevenonemanagement@gmail.com
267-800-5443
About ManayunkApartments.com
ManayunkApartments.com features luxurious apartment homes that showcase a wide range of aesthetics including historic charm and modern luxury. Their apartment communities are conveniently located in the popular Manayunk neighborhood and bring the benefits of living in this charming, accessible part of the Greater Philadelphia area. Residents can choose the now-leasing Flats on Pechin for European-style living or the Terrace Lofts property for modern living in the heart of the neighborhood. The properties run by ManayunkApartments.com are managed with a high level of care and are conveniently located near the train stations, Main Street, and the surrounding nature trails.
