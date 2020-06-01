FREE Wills to First Responders - Pinder Plotkin partners with the Maryland Carey School of Law to provide FREE Wills

Jason A. Plotkin, Esq. comes from a family of firefighters Pinder Plotkin Legal Team www.PinderPlotkin.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Pinder Plotkin LLC partners with the Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law to provide FREE Wills to First Responders Pinder Plotkin is expanding the program by way of donated cloud-based legal software, which will enable them to safely service as many first responders as possible.Parkville, MD – The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is pleased to announce the expansion of its FREE Wills for Baltimore City First Responders to include first responders in the surrounding counties by partnering with the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and donated software from Clio."This program grew out of a frustration with the City of Baltimore requesting that first responders take a pay cut or face layoffs in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic," Jason A. Plotkin, CEO of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team. “It became apparent that we needed to show these police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics that we appreciate the sacrifices made by them and their families.”The details of the program include:Who: Active first responders located in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Carroll County, Cecil County, Harford County, Howard County, Montgomery County and Prince Georges County. Must be a resident of Maryland.When: The pilot program will last until August 31, 2020.How: Apply to the program via https://www.pinderplotkin.com/first-responder-wills/ Alternatively, first responders can email firstresponder@pinderplotkin.com or call (410) 661-9440 to request an application link.Process: We have implemented a COVID-19 social distancing process. Consultations and document reviews can be performed via telephone or video calls in conjunction with Clio’s cloud-based legal software to limit the need for in-person meetings.This program further touches home as Jason A. Plotkin, Esq. comes from a family of firefighters. Stefanie Burton-Bragg, Esq. is a volunteer firefighter, blue star spouse, and wife to a law enforcement officer (LEO). Christian J. Miele, Esq. is a former state legislator with a history of supporting first responders."This is a great opportunity for Maryland Carey Law students to not only gain valuable legal experience, but also give back to first responders,” Dina Billian, Deputy Director of Career Development, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. “Maryland Carey Law has a dedicated career services department that is focused on providing real-world legal experience to its students despite the challenges faced by the legal community during the Coronavirus Pandemic,” said Plotkin. It is a win-win for first responders and the law students.As a new member of Clio’s Academic Access Program, a program designed to help legal clinics and law schools in teaching students business and management skills to support their future legal career. As members, the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team receive complimentary Clio Grow and Clio Manage software to assist with their cause. Using Clio’s client intake software, the Maryland Carey Law students and the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team will streamline the intake process to assist as many individuals as possible while maintaining social distancing for those in need. They will then use Clio’s case management software to stay connected with each client as they complete their estate planning case online."The time is now for organizations to team up to support communities. We’re proud to join The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in their mission to support first responders,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder at Clio.“Clio has a strong record of technology innovation that we will leverage to increase the scope of the program,” said Plotkin. “Clio’s software donation will likely double or triple the number of Wills the program is able to facilitate this summer.”“We appreciate the support of Pinder Plotkin,” Dickie Altieri, President, IAFF Local 734. “The free Will program reduces the financial burden on our EMTs, firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers while giving them peace of mind each shift.”Active first responders who meet the necessary requirements are encouraged to visit https://www.pinderplotkin.com/first-responder-wills/ to apply.###About The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team:Hardworking Attorneys for Hardworking People. The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is a law firm that focuses on personal injury (auto, Uber/Lyft, motorcycle, and truck accidents), workers’ compensation claims, wrongful death, birth injury, and estate planning and administration (probate). Pinder Plotkin offers FREE basic Wills to first responders in appreciation of the sacrifices made by them and their families. The firm has offices in Annapolis, Baltimore (Parkville), Bel Air, Ellicott City and Takoma Park, Maryland. Pinder Plotkin CEO and managing attorney Jason A. Plotkin, Esq. has earned numerous honors for his work, being named to The Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, and The Daily Record VIP List: Successful Under 40. He was also recognized by The SmartCEO as a Center of Influence and has been awarded numerous citations from federal, state and county lawmakers in recognition of his service to the community. Mr. Plotkin is a frequent speaker in the areas of personal injury and workers’ compensation. Contact Kristy Wright if you would like a quote for an article or for Mr. Plotkin to speak to your organization. www.PinderPlotkin.com (410) 661-9440.Contact:Kristy WrightPinder Plotkin LLC410-661-9440marketing@pinderplotkin.comAbout Clio:Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, empowers lawyers to be both client-centered and firm focused through a suite of cloud-based solutions, including legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software. Clio has been transforming the industry for over a decade with 150,000 customers spanning 100 countries, and the approval of over 66 bar associations and law societies globally. Clio continues to lead the industry with initiatives like the Legal Trends Report, the Clio Cloud Conference, and the Clio Academic Access Program. Clio has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, a Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company. Learn more at clio.com.Contact:Chloe PhillipsPR and Social Media Specialist1-800-347-8314chloe.phillips@clio.com

