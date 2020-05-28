New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Road, Leicester, VT

ACCUSED: Joseph Pelkey

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2045 hours, Troopers responded to the lake access on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed Joseph Pelkey (51) of Salisbury, VT had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Pelkey was released on a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 10, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DLS-C.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.