Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,853 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 20B501303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                        

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Road, Leicester, VT

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Pelkey                                                 

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2045 hours, Troopers responded to the lake access on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed Joseph Pelkey (51) of Salisbury, VT had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Pelkey was released on a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 10, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DLS-C.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.