New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 at approximately 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Road, Leicester, VT
ACCUSED: Joseph Pelkey
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 28, 2020, at approximately 2045 hours, Troopers responded to the lake access on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed Joseph Pelkey (51) of Salisbury, VT had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Pelkey was released on a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 10, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DLS-C.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.