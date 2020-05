“One Minutes” (5 per side) Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 6168 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2020 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 3414 – Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2020 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 3084 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to modify the limitation on pay for certain high-level employees and officers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6782 – TRUTH Act, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Small Business) H.R. 7010 – Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Small Business) Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendments to H.R. 6172 – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence) – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence)