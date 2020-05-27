Sweeney Supports State Capital Plan

Trenton – In response to a proposed $24 billion capital plan, State Senate President Steve Sweeney issued his support today for an infrastructure investment plan:

“Throughout history, in times of crisis, the nation and states have turned to investing in infrastructure to stimulate the economy. The projects to be funded through the Turnpike and SJTA’s plan will put New Jerseyans back to work in good-paying jobs building needed roads, tunnels, bridges, and mass transit projects. This is the right investment for New Jersey.”