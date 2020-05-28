Roger Wolfson Launches Brand-New Nutrition & Exercise Tips Website
SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are interested in improving their health and well being can now take advantage of a brand-new blog website by former physical educator Roger Wolfson.
The new blog website can be found at http://www.rogerwolfsonfitness.com/. The site offers tips for helping people to reach their optimum health levels by adjusting their diet and exercise regimens both during and after the pandemic.
Because social distancing is keeping millions of people at home, Wolfson uses the website to shed light on the various types of workouts that people can complete while stuck at home. According to Wolfson, the great thing about the workouts he promotes is that people can complete them even if they do not have exercise equipment.
The new microsite also highlights the importance of embracing an appropriate diet, rather than falling into the trap of eating processed foods while binging on Netflix shows. In addition, Wolfson offers a list of the healthiest foods available in the market this spring. These include kimchi, kefir, onions, and garlic.
Other foods that people should incorporate into their diets to remain healthy this spring include eggs, bananas, green apples, celery, and cucumber, according to Wolfson. Even coffee can do wonders for a person’s health as long as it is not loaded with sugar, creamer, and milk. The reason for this is that black coffee is loaded with minerals and antioxidants that play important roles in keeping people’s vital organs, such as their hearts and livers, healthy.
All in all, Roger Wolfson said that his chief goal with his new microsite is to offer people the information they need to make educated nutrition and exercise decisions while being quarantined. In addition, his goal is to provide people with the inspiration they need to stay looking and feeling their best both now and in the seasons ahead.
