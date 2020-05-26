Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan Congratulate Major General Jensen on Federal Nomination

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan congratulated Major General Jon A. Jensen on his nomination to serve as the next director of the Army National Guard at the National Guard Bureau.

The President appointed Major General Jensen to serve in this role, which is subject to confirmation by the United States Senate. Major General Jensen has served as Minnesota’s Adjutant General since 2017, after having held various leadership positions within the Minnesota National Guard. Major General Jensen has served in the National Guard for 37 years.

“I want to congratulate Major General Jensen on this appointment and thank him for his outstanding work as Minnesota’s Adjutant General," said Governor Walz. "Those who know Major General Jensen are not surprised he's been picked for this top position. Not only has he served our state well, but he's worked with his colleagues across the country to build relationships and expand the partnership between National Guard forces and the federal Government."

“Major General Jensen is a good man. While we will certainly miss his leadership and service to Minnesota, we are excited to see him step into this new role serving all of the National Guard forces across the states and territories,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan.

According to Minnesota Statute, the Adjutant General serves for a term of seven years and is appointed by the Governor. The Adjutant General serves as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet and head of the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and is the top commander of the Minnesota Air and Army National Guard forces.

“As a retired enlisted member of the Minnesota Army National Guard, I have the utmost confidence in Major General Jensen’s leadership and wish him well in his new role,” continued Governor Walz.

The process to select the next Adjutant General will be announced in coming days.