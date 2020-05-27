Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order on COVID-19

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed /governor/assets/EO%2020-63%20Final_tcm1055-433541.pdfExecutive Order 20-63, which outlines the second phase of Stay Safe MN.

Executive Order 20-63 implements Phase II of the Stay Safe MN Plan. As announced last week, Phase II includes a cautious, strategic turn of the dial for outdoor dining at restaurants and bars to start June 1, 2020, with safety measures in place and capacity limits. Personal services like salons and barbershops can also open on June 1 at 25 percent capacity with safety measures in place.

This executive order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.