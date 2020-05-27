Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,843 in the last 365 days.

Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order on COVID-19

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed /governor/assets/EO%2020-63%20Final_tcm1055-433541.pdfExecutive Order 20-63, which outlines the second phase of Stay Safe MN.

Executive Order 20-63 implements Phase II of the Stay Safe MN Plan. As announced last week, Phase II includes a cautious, strategic turn of the dial for outdoor dining at restaurants and bars to start June 1, 2020, with safety measures in place and capacity limits. Personal services like salons and barbershops can also open on June 1 at 25 percent capacity with safety measures in place.

This executive order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.

You just read:

Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order on COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.