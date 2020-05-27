Order 2020-3: Amended Order Eliminating Application Process for Issuing a Temporary Resident Individual Producer License

The Utah Insurance Commissioner finds as follows:

1. The Utah Insurance Commissioner entered the Order Establishing Standards for Obtaining and a Process for Issuing a Temporary Resident Individual Producer License dated April 21, 2020. 2. On June 1, 2020, the Utah Insurance Department’s license testing vendor, Prometric, will open its facilities in Utah for the purpose of testing and taking fingerprints of candidates for a Utah two-year resident individual producer license. 3. With the opening of Prometric’s facilities, there is no longer a need for a temporary resident individual producer license in Utah.

Based on the above findings, and pursuant to Utah Code §§ 31A-2-201(4) and 31A-23a-114(5), the Commissioner enters the following Order:

1. Effective June 15, 2020, the Insurance Department will not accept an application for a temporary resident individual producer license. 2. Effective June 1, 2020, the Insurance Department will accept an application for a two-year resident individual producer license. The application shall be submitted electronically using SIRCON or NIPR. 3. An application for a temporary resident individual producer license that is pending on June 15, 2020 will be processed in the ordinary course of business unless withdrawn. 4. A current temporary license is valid for 180 days from date of issuance. 5. A current temporary license will be inactivated if its holder obtains a two-year resident individual producer license before the end of the temporary license period. 6. A temporary license holder is subject to the conditions and requirements of the Order Establishing Standards for Obtaining and a Process for Issuing a Temporary Resident Individual Producer License dated April 21, 2020.

Dated: May 27, 2020

/s/ Todd E. Kiser Utah Insurance Commissioner

PDF Version Order of the Commissioner 2020-3: Amended Order Eliminating Application Process for Issuing a Temporary Resident Individual Producer License