Board of Elections Gives Voters Option to Return Mail Ballots to Drop Boxes at City or Town Halls

May 27, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Board of Elections Give Voters Option to Return Mail Ballots to Drop Boxes at City or Town Halls

CRANSTON, RI: The Board of Elections today voted 7 to 0 to give voters the option of returning their Presidential Preference Primary mail ballot to designated drop boxes located at each City or Town Hall across the state. Voters may also place their ballot in the Board of Elections drop box at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

Voters will need to drop their ballot in the designated drop boxes by 8 p.m. on June 2 for it to be eligible to be counted.

Voters still have the option of making their ballot inside the provided postage-paid return envelope. However, the ballot would need to be received by the Board of Elections by the deadline if mailed.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov

Location of City Halls / Town Halls Drop Boxes

Barrington Town Hall 283 County Rd. Bristol Town Hall 10 Court St. Burrillville Town Hall 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville Central Falls City Hall 580 Broad St. Charlestown Town Hall 4540 South County Trl. Coventry Town Hall 1670 Flat River Rd. Cranston City Hall 869 Park Ave. Cumberland Town Hall 45 Broad St. East Greenwich Town Hall 125 Main St. East Providence City Hall 145 Taunton Ave. Foster Town Hall 181 Howard Hill Rd. Glocester Town Hall 1145 Putnam Pike, Chepachet Hopkinton Town Hall 1 Town House Rd. Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. Johnston Town Hall 1385 Hartford Ave. Lincoln Town Hall 100 Old River Rd. Little Compton Town Hall 40 Commons Middletown Town Hall 350 East Main Rd. Narragansett Town Hall 25 Fifth Ave. Newport City Hall 43 Broadway Exeter Town Hall 675 Ten Rod Rd. New Shoreham Town Hall 16 Old Town Rd. North Kingstown Town Hall 100 Fairway Dr. North Providence Town Hall 2000 Smith St. North Smithfield Municipal Annex 575 Smithfield Rd. Pawtucket City Hall 137 Roosevelt Ave. Portsmouth Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. Providence City Hall 25 Dorrance St. Room 102 Richmond Town Hall 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. Wyoming Scituate Town Hall 195 Danielson Pike North Scituate Smithfield Town Hall 64 Farnum Pike, South Kingstown Town Hall 180 High St. Wakefield Tiverton Town Hall 343 Highland Rd. Warren Town Hall 514 Main St. Warwick City Hall 3275 Post Rd. West Greenwich Town Hall 280 Victory Hwy. West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. Westerly Town Hall 45 Broad St. Woonsocket City Hall 169 Main St.

Board of Elections, 2000 Plainfield Pike, Cranston