Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths

“With the 100,000th recorded American death due to COVID-19, our nation marks a somber milestone. All across the country, families are mourning loved-ones lost to this disease. It is difficult to comprehend the scope of this tragedy, and each of these 100,000 Americans is a parent, grandparent, sibling, child, and valued community member. Each leaves behind grieving loved ones as well as friends and neighbors on whom they had an impact. Compounding our loss is the inability to come together and grieve, which only makes more important the steps we can take together as a nation to honor their memory and comfort their families. We must also continue to do all we can to prevent further loss of life. “I join in calling on President Trump to order flags at half-mast to honor the victims of COVID-19. The House will continue to do everything in its power to assist front-line health care workers, first responders, essential employees, and all those in need of a helping hand as a result of the pandemic’s economic impacts. This crisis is testing our resolve as a nation, and it is only through concerted, coordinated action across states and the federal government, guided by public health experts, that we will prevail. As we mark this sad moment in our history, let us also give thanks to all those heroes who are working hard every day and every night to heal the sick, protect the vulnerable, and keep our nation moving forward toward victory over COVID-19.”