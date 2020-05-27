Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Additional Coronavirus-Related Nursing Home Death Reported

May 27, 2020

An additional death associated with a Washakie County long-term care facility facing an outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older woman who was a Washakie County resident has died; she was previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case.

Three residents have now died in connection with the outbreak. Testing has so far identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 653 lab-confirmed cases and 207 probable cases reported so far.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

