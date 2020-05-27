MEDIA ADVISORY: Commercial Fishing Resource Funding committees to meet by webinar June 3; Public may listen by telephone or listen and watch online

The N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee will meet jointly with the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Committee by webinar at 2 p.m. June 3.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing, are available here [portal.ncdenr.org].

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 1 through an online format that can be reached by clicking here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to June CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. June 1.

Public comment will not be accepted through email.

The committees are scheduled to review and vote on objectives to include in a request for proposals document. A meeting agenda can be found here [portal.ncdenr.org].

The Commercial Fishing Resource Fund receives money from an increase in commercial fishing license fees that took effect in 2015. The fund pays for observer coverage to fulfill the state’s obligations under incidental take permits for sea turtles and Atlantic sturgeon under the federal Endangered Species Act. Any additional money left in the fund is to be used for projects to develop and support sustainable commercial fishing in the state.

Spending for these projects must be approved by the Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee, which is made up of six commercial fishing representatives, and the Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Committee, comprised of members of the commission holding the three commercial fishing seats.

For more information, contact William Brantley with the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Administrative Services Office at 252-808-8015 or William.Brantley@ncdenr.gov.

WHO: N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Committee WHAT: Meeting by Webinar WHEN: June 3 at 2 p.m. WHERE: Click Here [portal.ncdenr.org] for Webinar Link and Phone Number

