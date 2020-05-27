Cricket Media to Digitally Distribute beanz Computer Science STEAM Content

Teaching kids how to code is vital. With beanz content, we can introduce a new generation to these coding and programming concepts in an easy, accessible, and highly engaging manner” — Bob Sanregret, VP Sales, Cricket Media

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media today announced a new partnership with Owl Hill Media, LLC that allows Cricket Media to distribute content from their magazine beanz through its Digital Asset Management (“DAM”) system on an exclusive basis. The addition of beanz articles to Cricket’s digital library will allow licensees, such as institutional, corporate and consumer customers, to access a new level of programming- and computer science-based content in one easy-to-use interface. With the addition of beanz, computer science, programming, and technology content are all available in one searchable database. Customers will have a one-stop-shop for easily accessible materials which can be used for assessment design, book publishing, curriculum development, and more.

“We are overjoyed with this opportunity to supplement our already STEM-rich cadre of content with a partner that focuses exclusively on technology, programming languages, math, and more—all written in a way which appeals to the core age-group of our audience,” says Bob Sanregret, Senior Vice President, Sales. “In the last decade, it’s become evident that teaching kids how to code is vital. With beanz content, we can introduce a new generation to these coding and programming concepts in an easy, accessible, and highly engaging manner.”

Cricket Media publishes nine award-winning magazines, which are unsurpassed in quality and breadth, relevant across cultures, and adaptable to multiple standards and pedagogies. Partners can currently license PreK–12 curricula, assessments, and educational products using Cricket Media’s digital asset library.

Beanz magazine is geared towards kids ages eight and older, teaching them about programming and computer science, learning to code, and how technology is used in our daily lives. Like Cricket Media, beanz has consistently been recognized for its high-quality content with numerous awards, including Parents' Choice Silver Honor Award and the Academics' Choice Award™. The topics beanz covers are distilled from the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) curriculum guidelines for teaching computer science.

“This is a beneficial partnership for both of us,” says Tim Slavin, publisher of beanz. “We have always admired the breadth and depth of Cricket Media’s titles, and their dedication to helping foster a love of learning from an early age. At beanz, we are hyper-focused on a specific area of that same endeavor—teaching kids, parents, teachers, and librarians about programming and computer science, as well as how technology fits into our daily lives. We try to make technology accessible, friendly, and fun. This complements what Cricket offers perfectly.”



About Cricket Media:

Cricket Media® (“Cricket”) is a global education company creating high-quality print and multimedia products for children, families, mentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by their 9 award-winning children’s magazines and their customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, Cricket is committed to creating and supporting innovative learning experiences that help children safely explore and engage with their expanding world. Cricket’s digital asset library is unsurpassed in quality and breadth and ideal for standards-aligned educational products and assessments.

About beanz:

beanz magazine (beanzmag.com) is a bi-monthly online and print magazine about learning to code, computer science, and how we use technology in our daily lives. The magazine includes hard to find information, for example, a list of 40+ programming languages for education, coding schools, summer tech camps, and more. The magazine is written by a small community of teachers, technologists, and writers who love the challenge of exploring technology in ways kids and non-technical adults enjoy and understand.

