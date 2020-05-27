Hoyer Statement on the Killing of George Floyd

“The tragic taking of the lives of so many black men is a legacy of slavery, segregation, and bigotry. It must be stopped, and those – whatever their profession, whatever their motivation – must be held accountable for actions unjustified by circumstances or fact. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday recalls the tragic deaths of so, so many others before. I call on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation of Mr. Floyd’s killing immediately. “This killing is only the latest example of the fatal racial disparities that continue to exist in our society, made even more evident by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only do these disparities claim lives; they claim as their victims our nation’s founding vision and commitment to justice for all. We cannot, we must not, ignore these disparities and must confront them head-on. They are at the heart of an ongoing national tragedy that has taken the lives of so many of our black and minority citizens.”