Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,746 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Killing of George Floyd

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the killing of George Floyd: 

“The tragic taking of the lives of so many black men is a legacy of slavery, segregation, and bigotry. It must be stopped, and those – whatever their profession, whatever their motivation – must be held accountable for actions unjustified by circumstances or fact. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday recalls the tragic deaths of so, so many others before.  I call on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation of Mr. Floyd’s killing immediately.    “This killing is only the latest example of the fatal racial disparities that continue to exist in our society, made even more evident by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Not only do these disparities claim lives; they claim as their victims our nation’s founding vision and commitment to justice for all.  We cannot, we must not, ignore these disparities and must confront them head-on.  They are at the heart of an ongoing national tragedy that has taken the lives of so many of our black and minority citizens.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Killing of George Floyd

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.