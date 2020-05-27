TC Villas Presents Their Front-Line Heroes Trip to Turks and Caicos Giveaway
The contest aims to give a free 7-night trip to Turks and Caicos to a front-line hero who is working hard to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.TURKS AND CAICOS, PROVIDENCIALES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release.
TC Villas have announced their “Front-Line Heroes Retreat” contest – the contest aims to give a free 7-night trip to Turks and Caicos to a front-line hero (+guest) who is working hard to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. The winner will receive a trip valued at $13,500 USD to one of the world’s most luxurious holiday destinations. In order to be considered, a front-line worker must be nominated and willing to share a story of their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest was developed to honor front-line heroes and highlight their compelling stories. To do this TC Villas has partnered with 14 local island businesses who have generously offered to sponsor their products and services to create a trip of a lifetime.
This retreat includes:
2 flights sponsored by Turks and Caicos Travel Services & TC Villas
7-night stay in a luxury villa sponsored by TC Villas
Car rental service sponsored by Grace Bay Car Rentals
Eco tour for 2 sponsored by Big Blue Collective
Parasailing for 2 sponsored by Key To The Sea
18 hole round of golf for 2 sponsored by Provo Golf Course
Ocean pony ride for 2 sponsored by Provo Ponies
Massage for 2 sponsored by Lovina Spa
$150 gift certificate sponsored by Spa Tropique
Chef prepared dinner for 2 sponsored by Plate of Tranquility
Dinner for 2 sponsored by Shark Bite Bar & Grill
Dinner for 2 sponsored by Da Conch Shack
$250 gift certificate for island clothing sponsored by Okaicos
Publicity Partner: Magnetic Media
1-hour couples photoshoot sponsored by Kaieri Photography
$200 gift certificate to IGA for groceries sponsored by Simpson Meadows
The contest is open to front-line workers who are 25+ years old, who live in North America, have a valid passport, and who are working on the front-lines in the following services: medical, health, home & community care, long-term care, and licensed retirement care.
The deadline for entry is June 4th, 2020.
Full information can be found by following this link: https://tcvillas.com/frontlineheroesretreat
Ayla Fraser
TC Villas
+1 787-378-8410
