TC Villas Presents Their Front-Line Heroes Trip to Turks and Caicos Giveaway

The contest aims to give a free 7-night trip to Turks and Caicos to a front-line hero who is working hard to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

TURKS AND CAICOS, PROVIDENCIALES, May 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release. TC Villas have announced their “Front-Line Heroes Retreat” contest – the contest aims to give a free 7-night trip to Turks and Caicos to a front-line hero (+guest) who is working hard to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. The winner will receive a trip valued at $13,500 USD to one of the world’s most luxurious holiday destinations. In order to be considered, a front-line worker must be nominated and willing to share a story of their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.The contest was developed to honor front-line heroes and highlight their compelling stories. To do this TC Villas has partnered with 14 local island businesses who have generously offered to sponsor their products and services to create a trip of a lifetime.This retreat includes:2 flights sponsored by Turks and Caicos Travel Services & TC Villas7-night stay in a luxury villa sponsored by TC VillasCar rental service sponsored by Grace Bay Car RentalsEco tour for 2 sponsored by Big Blue CollectiveParasailing for 2 sponsored by Key To The Sea18 hole round of golf for 2 sponsored by Provo Golf CourseOcean pony ride for 2 sponsored by Provo PoniesMassage for 2 sponsored by Lovina Spa$150 gift certificate sponsored by Spa TropiqueChef prepared dinner for 2 sponsored by Plate of TranquilityDinner for 2 sponsored by Shark Bite Bar & GrillDinner for 2 sponsored by Da Conch Shack$250 gift certificate for island clothing sponsored by OkaicosPublicity Partner: Magnetic Media1-hour couples photoshoot sponsored by Kaieri Photography$200 gift certificate to IGA for groceries sponsored by Simpson MeadowsThe contest is open to front-line workers who are 25+ years old, who live in North America, have a valid passport, and who are working on the front-lines in the following services: medical, health, home & community care, long-term care, and licensed retirement care.The deadline for entry is June 4th, 2020.