ODBF ANNOUNCES “ALL ABOARD” A LOCAL CHARITABLE FUNDRAISING VIRTUAL EVENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: ODBF Pledge Challenge. Together We Can Make A Difference Raising Funds For Local COVID-19 Relief Efforts Of Recipient Charites. Charitable Campaign Launch With Ottawa Musician Dave Kalil And City of Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. Campaign Goal: $100,000
WHEN: Thursday May 28th 7:00 PM
WHERE: Available on Rogers Cable 22, Facebook live @jimwatsonottawa and ODBF.CA
WHY: During the COVID-19 Pandemic Our Community Is In Need. Many Fundraising Events Have Been Cancelled Including our Own Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival. Your Donation Or Matching Dollars Will Help Those In Ottawa Who Need Assistance Through Local Charities During This Stressful Time. Donors Will Receive A Charitable Donation Receipt And The Knowledge That Together We Can Make A Difference.
SUPPORTING: Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services
MATCHING PARTNER: Scotiabank has generously partnered with ODBF and will match donations up to $12,000
ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF is proud to support Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Children at Risk.
For more information visit odbf.ca
PRESS CONTACTS:
| Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation| info@odbf.ca
Antony Cooper
WHEN: Thursday May 28th 7:00 PM
WHERE: Available on Rogers Cable 22, Facebook live @jimwatsonottawa and ODBF.CA
WHY: During the COVID-19 Pandemic Our Community Is In Need. Many Fundraising Events Have Been Cancelled Including our Own Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival. Your Donation Or Matching Dollars Will Help Those In Ottawa Who Need Assistance Through Local Charities During This Stressful Time. Donors Will Receive A Charitable Donation Receipt And The Knowledge That Together We Can Make A Difference.
SUPPORTING: Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services
MATCHING PARTNER: Scotiabank has generously partnered with ODBF and will match donations up to $12,000
ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF is proud to support Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Children at Risk.
For more information visit odbf.ca
PRESS CONTACTS:
| Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation| info@odbf.ca
Antony Cooper
ODBF
+16132387711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter