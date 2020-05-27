Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Board Agendas | Nebraska Department of Education

The June 5, 2020 meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Education will be held, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-03 and 20-24, by a combination of videoconferencing and teleconferencing on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9:00 am.  Access to the meeting will be made available to members of the public and members of the media by live internet broadcast via the Nebraska Department of Education’s YouTube channel only.  The meeting will be recorded and available after the meeting on the NDE YouTube channel.  Since the meeting will be held electronically, and no quorum of the public body will be physically present together, there will be no public in-person attendance.

Link to Live Internet Broadcast: https://www.education.ne.gov/live-video-stream/

Public comment may be submitted in writing in advance of the meeting:

  • By U.S. mail to: State Board of Education Nebraska Department of Education 301 Centennial Mall S Lincoln, NE 68509-4987

Except for emergency items added at the times of the meeting, the agenda will not be changed less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting and any changes will be immediately posted on the website.

The Board will attempt to adhere to the sequence of the published agenda, but reserves the right to adjust the order of items if necessary and may elect to take action on any of the items listed.

If you need interpreter services or other reasonable accommodations, please contact the Nebraska Department of Education at 402-471-5059 five (5) days prior to the meeting to coordinate arrangements.

An electronic version of the agenda and support materials are available on the State Board of Education’s Agenda webpage.

Open Meetings Act

