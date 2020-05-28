First Time Author, Leah Fort, Nominated for Global Author Academy Award
Leah Fort, author of Your Royal Rendezvous, is nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence.AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Royal Rendezvous by Leah Fort is nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence.
Leah’s book is a contender for the prestigious global award in the Religious Nonfiction category. Using her own story of overcoming childhood traumas and ensuing crippling fear, Leah reveals a life-transforming process that paves the way to victorious living. The reader eradicates limiting beliefs by learning to confront and collapse old mindsets, collect right information about themselves and their identity in God’s Kingdom, and convert their thinking, enabling them to connect to life and relationships in a new and more effective way.
Fort, an ordained minister, invests in others by helping them overcome self-limiting issues through counseling, coaching, writing, and speaking. She states, “With this positive connection to life, we will make a significant mark and a positive impact on the world around us.”
Per Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite, “Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award. Our goal is to connect a global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity in the book publishing industry, and raise awareness about the authors.”
Entries are reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation including cover, content, and originality, by the Academy’s voting membership of best-selling authors, literary agents, and industry leaders.
The top ten finalists in each category will present a synopsis of their book at a Red-Carpet Session on October 23, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced at a ceremony that evening.
“Leah is brilliant! I couldn’t stop turning the pages … Her deft pen is selfless and with one goal: to comfort, encourage, and assure the reader of God’s ability to heal the unthinkable.”
–Michele Pillar, 3-time Grammy award nominee, speaker, and author
“You will want to read it slowly and take in the wisdom and insight of each line. Leah’s style is warm, engaging, and her delivery is genius. God’s divine anointing is on every single word … be awakened to a life-changing journey of healing!”
--Donna Kyzer-Rice, School Principal, Christian Motivational Speaker
“… Leah masterfully weaves pain, fear, and shame into the royal mystery of God’s complete healing. She gently guides us through her journey of paralyzing spiritual battles, abuse, and crippling perfectionism and leads us into an exciting royal rendezvous with the King Himself. As we travel with the author, we too can join the personal discovery of the royalty we were created to be … This is an exciting journey we can’t afford to miss!”
--Dr. Susie Shellenberger, Speaker and Author
Your Royal Rendezvous: Awake from Your Slumber, Arise from Defeat, Acquire Your Place at the Throne of Grace is available in e-book, paperback, and hardcover at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and everywhere books are sold.
To support Leah and participate in voting, go to www.authoracademyawards.com, click on Vote 2020. Go to Religious Nonfiction (page 11) and click on Your Royal Rendezvous.
