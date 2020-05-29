Turn Unemployment to Self-Employment with Joulebook
Today is a special day for us at Joulebook.com since we have our first official press release. Looking forward to contributing to the brighter future of North America”MEDFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Joulebook announced the release of their revolutionary skill marketplace across the USA. The company’s target is to become the next version of social media where people cheer, share, give and get opportunities for jobs, skills and personal growth to others. Joulebook skill marketplace is a trusted space for people and businesses to buy and offer services, fostering an ecosystem for growth and success.
— Huong Le, Joulebook's CEO
“If you are one of 35+ million Americans who have lost their job during Covid-19, Joulebook is perfect for you to get back up on your feet, by taking control of your income via participating in the skill marketplace.”, said Huong Le, Joulebook’s CEO. “If you ever think about creating your income stream based on your skills independently, it takes just 3 minutes to join Joulebook and get back to work and potentially start your entrepreneurship dream. The ultimate goal of Joulebook is to help shape local communities by supporting better livelihoods where people can contribute their unique skills to others and customers can expect high quality work to reach goals.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2017 that 55 million Americans or 34% of the USA workforce are “gig workers”. North American freelancers contributed $1.28 trillion to the American economy in 2018. By 2027, with the current growth rate plus Covid-19 pandemic, more than 50% of the U.S. workforce will participate in the Gig Economy. Joulebook makes it within reach for everyone to explore and be a part of the Gig Economy.
Joulebook connects people with help, whether it is last-minute or scheduled for the future. The company embraces independence and flexibility. Service providers can start selling their skills through transparency and convenience while having Joulebook take care of the vexing front office and back office tasks such as: sales, on-demand scheduling, booking, communications, billing, payments, reports, location management, two-way reviews, price comparison, performance metrics, etc. Service providers can peacefully focus on marketing their skills and delivering their best performance to customers.
Joulebook covers a wide variety of skills and services including: home services, personal care, family care, entertainment, education, special occasions, health/active lifestyle, assistance/support, consulting, and spiritual needs. The providers are able to connect with customers, both as individuals and as businesses to sell their skills and services.
Joulebook will be available starting June 1, 2020. It is completely free to join. To learn more, visit Joulebook at www.joulebook.com.
