New Springfield Dentist DICE Dental Now Open
DICE Dental offers affordable dentures, dental implants, crowns, and extractions in a comfortable and relaxed setting.
Our goal is to redesign the patient experience by making care more accessible, more affordable, and more accurate.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Springfield dentist DICE Dental is now open. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University, DICE offers affordable dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.
“Our goal is to redesign the patient experience by making care more accessible, more affordable, and more accurate using state of the art technology,” explains Dr. Alger.
Patients who visit DICE benefit from the latest in dental technology, including 3D x-rays, 3D printing, and digital impressions. The technology revolutionizes patient care by providing services more accurately, more quickly, and more comfortably.
Dentures in Springfield start at $50, dental implants start at $250, crowns start at $150, and extractions start at $99. By specializing in these four services, and by utilizing the best in technology, DICE maximizes efficiency and reduces overhead. These cost savings are passed on to patients.
To learn more about DICE dental, contact the dentist in Springfield by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
