New Springfield Dentist Offering Dental Implants, Dentures, Crowns, and Extractions
Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Springfield, is helping patients find affordable, high-quality cosmetic dentistry.
I’ve opened this practice to make dental care accessible to patients who need it most.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield dentist Dr. Katie Alger is inviting patients to visit her new dental practice, DICE Dental. DICE specializes in high-quality, yet affordable, dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions. By offering fewer services, DICE operates with less overhead and passes those savings on to patients.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dr. Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University, has spent years practicing patient dental care in both hospital and dental office settings. She’s since opened her own practice to help remove the barriers she’s seen patients experience when it comes to quality dental care.
“I’ve opened this practice to make dental care accessible to patients who need it most,” Dr. Alger explains. “I also wanted to bring new technology to the table to give patients the best experience possible.”
The dentist in Springfield uses 3D x-rays, 3D printing, in-house milling, and more to diagnose, treat, and perform procedures comfortably and accurately.
To learn more about DICE Dental and the crowns, dentures, extractions, and dental implants in Springfield offered by Dr. Alger and her team, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/ to schedule a consultation. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook