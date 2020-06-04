Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amaka Announces the Launch of its New Partner Program With the Release of the Integration Between Lightspeed+Quickbooks

Retailers are operating through unprecedented challenges today. Our solution will help them take deeper control over their finances at a time when they need it the most.”
— Francesco Martella, COO, Amaka
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaka announces the launch of its new Partner Program with the release of the much anticipated Lightspeed and Quickbooks integration.

The new Partner Program will allow partners to leverage Amaka’s no-code integration platform to deliver market leading accounting integrations with cloud accounting software packages within weeks of signing up for the program!

Amaka connects systems that SMBs use every day with cloud-based accounting packages. Amaka’s unique no-code platform and support model allow it to offer affordable, enterprise-level automation and integration products to SMBs globally.

Amaka’s CEO commented, “Amaka’s Partner Program is free for partners, which means that we can have a market leading and supported integration solution on the market within 3-4 weeks of a partner enrolling in the program. This is truly a game changer for our partners.”

“It has been very easy to work with Amaka, and the full-fledged integration with Quickbooks Online was rolled-out in no time. Our customers will have access to a professional-grade accounting integration through the simplicity of a unique, 2-minute and no-code express setup platform.” said Peter Dougherty, Senior Director of Partnerships from Lightspeed. He continued by saying that “To help businesses, Amaka has agreed to offer and support a full version of the integration entirely free of charge, which will save our retail merchants time and money.”

“Retailers are operating with unprecedented challenges today. Our solution will help them take deeper control over their finances at a time when they need it most.” Francesco Martella, COO said about the launch of the new integration. “The partnership with Lightspeed also complements our growth in North America, where Amaka is rapidly becoming a gold standard in accounting integrations.”

Connect Lightspeed + QuickBooks

What does this mean for customers using Lightspeed + Quickbooks Online? Amaka will deliver the functionality which allows Lightspeed and Quickbooks Online customers to:

- Automatically send sales, liabilities, payment type totals and invoices to Quickbooks Online, ready for bank reconciliations.
- Group all daily sales transactions into a summarised Quickbooks Online invoice.
- Sync and break down sales transactions in a wide array of formats.
- Track liabilities, refunds and more.

The new integration with LIGHTSPEED and QUICKBOOKS is now available. Keep up to date on the latest developments on the Amaka website.

