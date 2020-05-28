Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Update to Information Page on Tax Professional Services in San Francisco, California
Safe Harbor CPAs is known as a best-in-class accounting firm in San Francisco, CA. The firm is announcing an update to its page on tax professional services
Now more than ever, we live in an era of rapid change and uncertainty.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce an update to their information page on tax professional services. Many San Francisco businesses and individuals are facing a complex tax environment due to disruptions in business activity and new government programs designed to support income during the pandemic. Accordingly, the new information page on tax professional services advocates that interested persons not only read up on services but reach out for a consultation.
"Now more than ever, we live in an era of rapid change and uncertainty," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Our job at tax professionals is to work with our clients (both high-income individuals and businesses) to identify the tax opportunities in this new landscape. We're constantly staying up-to-date with the latest tax changes here in California and at the federal level."
To view the newly updated page on tax professional services in San Francisco, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/adw-san-francisco-tax-professional/. That page explains the basics of the services offers and advocates that interested persons or businesses reach out for a consultation. Only a trained tax advisor can assess the facts of one's income and/or assets, look at the existing and new tax regulations, and then create a tax minimization strategy that is unique and best-fitted to that individual client.
TAX PROFESSIONALS FOR THE NEW NORMAL
Here is the background on this release. The Pandemic has changed the business and income reality for nearly every resident or business in San Francisco. Fortunately, some sense of normalcy is beginning to return as businesses cautiously reopen. That said, there are important state and federal tax changes that present new opportunities for tax minimization. For these reasons, Safe HarborCPAs has announced a newly updated page on tax professional services.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
