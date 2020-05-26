Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet May 28

Commission

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet May 28 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

Placid Lake Emergency Fishing Regulation

Wild River Conservation Easement

2020/2021 Helena Urban Deer Plan Quota Ranges, Quota and EA extension

Mt. Haggin South Grazing Lease

Fresno Grazing Lease

The commission will make final decisions and take public comment on the following topics:

TB Surveillance Response Plan

Garrity Mountain WMA Stumptown Addition

Mount Haggin/German Gulch Grazing Lease

The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

Change to Mountain Lion Hunting Regulations to Make Reporting Township, Range and Section Mandatory

Nongame Checkoff Work Plan

The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

Tarkio East Fishing Access Site

O'Dell Creek FAS Acquisition

C Ben White Memorial FAS

Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement

Calf Creek WMA Forestry

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

