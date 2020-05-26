THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020
Concurring in the Senate Amendment to H.R. 6172 with an Amendment – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspensions (3 bills)
- S. 3744 – Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (Sen. Rubio - Foreign Affairs)
- S. 2746 – Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary)
- H.R. 6509 - Public Safety Officer Pandemic Response Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Nadler - Judiciary)
Members are advised that the House may recess throughout the day in order to allow for cleaning of the House Chamber to occur.
The following times are for the first vote of the day. All times are approximations. Members will be given notice from the Whip’s office about when their group should come to the floor for votes. Group 1: Rep. Abraham to Rep. Cohen (1:30 - 1:40 p.m.) Group 2: Rep. Cole to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (1:40 - 1:50 p.m.) Group 3: Rep. Gooden to Rep. Lamb (1:50 - 2:00 p.m.) Group 4: Rep. Lamborn to Rep. Palazzo (2:00 - 2:10 p.m.) Group 5: Rep. Pallone to Rep. Smucker (2:10 - 2:20 p.m.) Group 6: Rep. Soto to Rep. Zeldin (2:20 - 2:30 p.m.) Group 7: Additional time, if needed (2:30 - 2:40 p.m.)
**Members are advised that pending receipt of a veto message, the House will consider the Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor) on Thursday.