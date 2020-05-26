THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Concurring in the Senate Amendment to H.R. 6172 with an Amendment – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule) Suspensions (3 bills) S. 3744 – Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (Sen. Rubio - Foreign Affairs) S. 2746 – Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary) H.R. 6509 - Public Safety Officer Pandemic Response Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Nadler - Judiciary) - Public Safety Officer Pandemic Response Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Nadler - Judiciary) **For the health of all the Members and staff and to limit the number of people on the House Floor, Members are asked to stay in their offices except for during their confirmed speaking time during debate. Additionally, Members are asked to come to the Floor only during their voting group's window and to return to their offices until their voting group is called for the next vote. Members are encouraged to use the voting machines while voting and not vote by card in the House well. During the vote series, the Majority Whip's office will notify Members when each group should proceed to the Floor to vote. Members are advised that the House may recess throughout the day in order to allow for cleaning of the House Chamber to occur. The following times are for the first vote of the day. All times are approximations. Members will be given notice from the Whip’s office about when their group should come to the floor for votes. Group 1: Rep. Abraham to Rep. Cohen (1:30 - 1:40 p.m.) Group 2: Rep. Cole to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (1:40 - 1:50 p.m.) Group 3: Rep. Gooden to Rep. Lamb (1:50 - 2:00 p.m.) Group 4: Rep. Lamborn to Rep. Palazzo (2:00 - 2:10 p.m.) Group 5: Rep. Pallone to Rep. Smucker (2:10 - 2:20 p.m.) Group 6: Rep. Soto to Rep. Zeldin (2:20 - 2:30 p.m.) Group 7: Additional time, if needed (2:30 - 2:40 p.m.) **Members are advised that pending receipt of a veto message, the House will consider the Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor) on Thursday.