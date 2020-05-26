Gov. Lee Appoints Bonita Jo Atwood to 16th Judicial District Circuit Court

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Bonita Jo Atwood to the 16th Judicial District Circuit Court to fill the Honorable Royce Taylor’s vacancy.

“Bonita Jo Atwood is an experienced litigator with the right temperament to serve on the bench,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to nominate her for the Circuit Court and thank her for her willingness to serve the people of Tennessee.”

Atwood has served as a managing partner at Atwood and Moore since 1995, representing more than 7,000 clients in a wide scope of civil litigation. She previously practiced law in the Law Offices of Henry, Kious & Hall. Atwood earned her J.D. from the Nashville School of Law and Bachelor of Science cum laude from Tennessee Tech University. She currently resides in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and is a charter member of the Middle Tennessee Lawyers Association for Women.

The 16th District covers Rutherford and Cannon counties.