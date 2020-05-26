Lt. Gov. McKee Hosts Virtual Town Hall Meeting: Performing Arts, Restaurants

May 19, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee today hosted one of his twice weekly COVID-19 virtual town hall meetings for Rhode Island's small business community. He began the call by thanking the hundreds of people who have been participating in the meetings and reminded everyone that the number one priority during the pandemic is the health and safety of all Rhode Islanders.

Mark Hayward, District Director of the Rhode Island Small Business Administration (SBA) office provided an update on assistance available to small businesses. Matthew Weldon, Assistant Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training provided an update on application filings for unemployment compensation. Directors Hayward and Weldon then answered questions from viewers.

A panel of performing arts businesses participated in a discussion on reopening. Participants included: Michelle Spina from the Extension School of Dance, Hugo and Dana Adames of the The Talent Factory LLC, and Adam Ramsey of Advanced Product & Design.

Lori Giuttari of Visual Thrive and Justin Gontarek of Oceanside Graphics provided an update on the Gift it Forward (RIsmallbusiness.org) initiative.

A panel of restaurant and fitness center owners discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses. The panel included Scott McGee of Gator's Pub, David Lahousse of the Lodge Restaurant and Kay's Restaurant, and Judah Boulet of No Risk Cross Fit.