Lt. Gov. McKee Hosts Small Business Conference Call: Gift it Forward, Reopening Strategies

April 24, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee today hosted another small business conference call to help small business owners get answers to their questions and allow them to share their feedback on changes to the local economy.

Lt. Governor McKee again reiterated that the health and safety of Rhode Islanders remains top priority and all must continue to follow expert guidance and Executive Orders. Lt. Governor McKee added that his office will continue to amplify the voices of small business owners and advocate for safe, smart reopening strategies.

Mark Hayward, District Director of the Rhode Island Small Business Administration, announced long-awaited news that the President is in the process of approving much needed assistance to small businesses under the federal CARES Act, which includes a new interim final rule.

Matthew Weldon, Assistant Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, discussed the logistics of the Payroll Protection Program and unemployment insurance for business owners and their staff. He then answered questions submitted to the Lt. Governor's Office.

Lt. Governor McKee welcomed Department of Business Regulation Deputy Director Julietta Georgakis who discussed Executive Order 20-24 which requires employees and customers to wear cloth face coverings in stores.

The Lt. Governor received an update on the Gift it Forward initiative from Lori Giuttari of Visual Thrive, Chris Parisi of Trailblaze Marketing and Justin Gontarek of Oceanside Graphics who discussed expanding the site to be an information center for both business owners and consumers.

Lt. Governor McKee introduced a panel of small businesses owners ranging from medical transportation to retail clothing shops to restaurants. The discussion focused on lack of fiscal aid.

Lt. Governor McKee provided closing remarks, thanked the guest panelists, and also thanked everyone who joined the hour long conference call.