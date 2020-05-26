Lt. Gov. McKee Hosts Small Business Conference Call: Unemployment Insurance Fraud, Reopening Strategies

April 28, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor McKee kicked off Tuesday's conference call with news that the State is starting to create a reopening strategy. He encourages small business owners to send their reopening plans to his office.

Lt. Governor McKee then discussed the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on the Latino population and notes that Rosa DeCastillo, Policy Analyst in his office, has been providing live Spanish translations of all of Governor Raimondo's press conferences. He adds that DeCastillo has also been hosting small business conference calls in Spanish on Fridays at 4:00 p.m.

Mark Hayward, District Director of the Rhode Island Small Business Administration (SBA) Office reminded business owners that they must rehire their staff and keep good records if they received a Payroll Protection Program.

Matthew Weldon, Assistant Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) noted that if an employee refuses to return to work, the business owner must report the employee to DLT. Director Weldon then discussed the rise in fraudulent unemployment insurance cases, what to do if this happens and what precautions Rhode Islanders can take.

The new ReopeningRI.com site was discussed by Julietta Georgakis, Deputy Director of the Department of Business Regulation (DBR). The site outlines Rhode Island's three reopening phases. Director Georgakis encouraged business owners to send their plans to Lt. Governor McKee's staff who will connect them with DBR.

The Gift it Forward initiative panel featuring Lori Giuttari of Visual Thrive, Chris Parisi of Trailblaze Marketing, and Justin Gontarek of Oceanside Graphics provided an update on RISmallBusiness.org, an initiative created in partnership with the Office of Lt. Governor McKee.

Lt. Governor McKee introduced the following businesses to discuss reopening and the challenges they are facing: Richard Sardella of Sardella's Restaurant, Imbriglio's, and Marina Pub; Christine Raffa of Raffa Yoga, Urban Sweat, and Raffa Real Food; Gary Reis of Pawtucket Country Club; and Lina Paulino of D'Joselito Beauty and Barbershop. Some of these small businesses were forced to close and have had zero revenue for the duration of the pandemic.

Lt. Governor McKee provided closing remarks, thanked the guest panelists, and also thanked everyone who joined the hour long presentation.