Lt. Gov. McKee Hosts Small Business Virtual Town Hall Meeting: Fitness Business Reopening, Municipal Reopening Plans

May 8, 2020 - Office Activity Update 5/8/2020

Lt. Governor McKee today hosted one of his twice weekly COVID-19 virtual town hall meetings for Rhode Island's small business community. He began the call by thanking the hundreds of people who have been participating in the meetings and reminded everyone that the number one priority during the pandemic is the health and safety of all Rhode Islanders.

Mark Hayward, District Director of the Rhode Island Small Business Administration (SBA) Office and Joseph Rodio, Esq., legal counsel to the Office of Lt. Governor provided an update on SBA loans and also answered questions from viewers.

Matthew Weldon, Assistant Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training provided an update on application filings for unemployment compensation.

A panel of town council members discussed local initiatives that their communities are undertaking to assist small business. The panel included Councilman E. Craig Dwyer of Cumberland who also serves as Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Westerly Councilman Caswell Cooke, and Johnston Council Vice-President Joseph Polisena Jr.

Next, a panel of small businesses owners discussed reopening: Adam Molano of Full Range Fitness, Judah Boulet of No Risk Cross Fit, Ryan Bessette of Rogue Island, and Bryan Ferguson of the Craft Collective.

Lt. Governor McKee provided closing remarks, thanked the guest panelists, and also thanked everyone who joined the hour long presentation.