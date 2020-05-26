Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sweeney Welcomes Move Towards In-person Graduations

Trenton – In support of the Governor’s announcement today to allow in-person graduations for high schools starting July 6th, Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement:

“Graduation ceremonies create life-long memories and while coronavirus has altered so much in our daily lives, it cannot erase the years of hard work, trials, successes, and achievements that have built every of our state’s classes of 2020. And as superintendents across the state have pointed out, the accomplishments of these seniors deserve to be celebrated and can easily be managed safely and with adherence to CDC guidelines. I had hoped graduations would be possible by June, but I am glad to see this class will not miss out on this important milestone altogether.”

 

