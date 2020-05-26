San Diego Disability Law Group Continues Operations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The disability law firm has been able to adapt to disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively affecting various industries in San Diego, including law firms. The team at San Diego Disability Law Group—an established firm for over 35 years that specializes in Social Security disability claims—has been able to effectively adapt to the massive industry disruptions.
Though the physical office has been closed, the law firm has continued to sign up new clients throughout the first two quarters of 2020. San Diego Disability Law Group has been utilizing email and telephone to take on new clients and cases. In-person hearings at courts have been put on hold due to social distancing and quarantining measures put in place by the government. Luckily, SDDLG is able to submit all levels of appeals electronically. The law firm’s clients have continued to be represented through telephonic hearings. These telephonic hearings will remain the method of choice until in-person hearings are allowed to resume.
Many law firms in the local San Diego region, as well as on a national level, have struggled to adapt to the new reality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disability law experts at SDDLG have impressively pivoted some of their core processes, while maintaining their high-quality service level, in order to continue consulting clients in need.
About the San Diego Disability Law Group
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.
With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family. Please feel free to contact SDDLG to learn more.
