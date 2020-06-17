SystemDomain Partners with Hitachi ID and Builds Center of Excellence to Lead Enterprise IAM Solutions
SystemDomain, today announced its Services Partnership with Hitachi ID to provide reliable, efficient and innovative Professional Services for IAM Solutions.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain, Inc, a leading leading diversified IT Professional Services company, and Hitachi ID, an analyst-recognized IAM leader, today announced a services partnership. The agreement helps both companies rapidly accelerate and implement state-of-the-art solutions to efficiently protect enterprises, their customers, shareholders and employees.
“Our new Center of Excellence focuses on providing executives and their teams with superior customer experiences leveraging the comprehensive Hitachi ID platform” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “In addition to our existing IT Professional Services portfolio in Project Management, Identity Solution Assessments and Roadmap Planning, we now offer adoption frameworks, implementation blueprints and a maintenance structure.”
The partnership between SystemDomain and Hitachi ID enables SystemDomain to provide Illinois businesses with industry-leading IAM and Professional Services in Cloud and Cybersecurity.
"We enable organizations to realize faster time to value and reduce risk with streamlined and secured identities and credentials,” said Kevin Nix, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi ID Systems. ”The expertise and professionalism at SystemDomain sets a high standard and creates exceptional value for our clients.”
Enterprises can flexibly deploy Hitachi ID IAM through on-premise or SaaS models to suit their business needs with the guidance and expertise of SystemDomain.
About Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.
Hitachi ID Systems delivers access governance and identity administration solutions to organizations globally, including Fortune 5000 companies to secure access to systems in both the enterprise and in the cloud.
To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit Hitachi ID’s website https://hitachi-id.com , e-mail info@Hitachi-ID.com, call 1.403.233.0740 or follow @Hitachi_ID on Twitter.
See how KuppingerCole rates Hitachi ID in the IGA & PAM Market.
Hitachi ID Identity Manager rated as Overall Leader, Technology Leader, Innovation Leader, Product Leader. Download your copy of the IGA report here.
Hitachi ID Privileged Access rated as Overall Leader, Product Leader, PAM Market Champion, PAM Market Leader.
Download your copy of the PAM report here.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain connects customers and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
To learn more about SystemDomain Inc., http://www.systemdomaininc.com , email info@systemdomaininc.com call +1 630-544-4180
Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:
Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards as Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS
• Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.
• Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
• Ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
• Selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017
